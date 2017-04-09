JBL strikes again? Ranallo reportedly not returning to WWE

John Bradshaw Layfield is a well documented bully both on camera and especially off. Look it up and you too can wonder how he still has a job with WWE as a commentator. Now, it looks like commentating legend Mauro Ranallo will not return to announce alongside JBL. According to reports, you guessed it, it was bullying that made it happen.

Ranallo fights depression and since his arrival in WWE as a Smackdown commentator there were reports from the get go that JBL was just about as unprofessional as he could be. According to a report posted on Saturday by CBSSports.com, Mauro will not return to commentating once his contract expires.