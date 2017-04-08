You are here: Home » MMA » Watch UFC 210 PPV live stream online

Watch UFC 210 PPV live stream online

Posted by: Pro MMA Now Staff on April 8, 2017 in MMA, UFC, video Leave a comment

ufc_210_lg

UFC 210 takes place Saturday night from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. UFC light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier will defend his belt in a rematch against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in the main event. Former middleweight champ Chris Weidman battles top contender Gegard Mousasi in the co-headliner. The pay-per-view UFC 210 main card also features a women’s strawweight matchup between Pearl Gonzalez and Cynthia Calvillo, a welterweight bout between veterans Thiago Alves and Patrick Cote, and a lightweight matchup between Will Brooks and Charles Oliveira.

MMA fight fans can watch a live stream of the UFC 210 pay-per-view online right here for $59.99 in the player below (via Youtube) starting at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

The UFC 210 FS1 preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and airs exclusively on Fox Sports 1:

  • Mike De La Torre vs. Myles Jury
  • Sean Strickland vs. Kamaru Usman
  • Shane Burgos  vs. Charles Rosa
  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Patrick Cummins

The UFC 210 early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET (3:13 p.m. PT) and streams exclusively online at UFC Fight Pass (subscription service).

  • Gregor Gillespie vs. Andrew Holbrook
  • Josh Emmett vs. Desmond Green
  • Irene Aldana vs. Katlyn Chookagian
  • Magomed Bibulatov vs. Jenel Lausa

ProMMAnow.com will also have the UFC 210 live results and play-by-play if you aren’t able to watch live.

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2017© Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top