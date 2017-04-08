Watch UFC 210 PPV live stream online

UFC 210 takes place Saturday night from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. UFC light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier will defend his belt in a rematch against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in the main event. Former middleweight champ Chris Weidman battles top contender Gegard Mousasi in the co-headliner. The pay-per-view UFC 210 main card also features a women’s strawweight matchup between Pearl Gonzalez and Cynthia Calvillo, a welterweight bout between veterans Thiago Alves and Patrick Cote, and a lightweight matchup between Will Brooks and Charles Oliveira.

MMA fight fans can watch a live stream of the UFC 210 pay-per-view online right here for $59.99 in the player below (via Youtube) starting at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

The UFC 210 FS1 preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and airs exclusively on Fox Sports 1:

Mike De La Torre vs. Myles Jury

Sean Strickland vs. Kamaru Usman

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Rosa

Jan Blachowicz vs. Patrick Cummins

The UFC 210 early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET (3:13 p.m. PT) and streams exclusively online at UFC Fight Pass (subscription service).

Gregor Gillespie vs. Andrew Holbrook

Josh Emmett vs. Desmond Green

Irene Aldana vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Magomed Bibulatov vs. Jenel Lausa

ProMMAnow.com will also have the UFC 210 live results and play-by-play if you aren’t able to watch live.