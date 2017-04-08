Valor 42’s Steven Haag Balances Police Work With His Fighting

Before Steven Haag headlines Valor Fights 42 against Quinten Culpepper on April 15 in Newport, Tenn., LIVE on FloCombat, he spoke with ProMMANow about how he balances his day job with MMA.

How long have you been a police officer for?

I’ve been with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department for right at four years.

What was it that inspired you to get into law enforcement?

I enjoy helping others, which is what drew me to law enforcement. I like helping people and trying to make a positive difference in my community.

How do you balance your day job with your other profession, mixed martial arts?

I try to work out in the morning before I go into work, and also train during my lunch break. Two to three times a day I’m in the gym.

How supportive are your colleagues of your fighting?

Very! They stand behind me 100-per-cent, and it means a lot to me to have that backing.