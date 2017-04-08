UFC 210 live results and round-by-round updates

UFC 210 takes place Saturday night, April 8, from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier defends his title in a rematch against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in the main event. In the co-headliner, Gegard Mousasi faces former middleweight champ Chris Weidman as he tries to rebound from a two-fight skid.

ProMMAnow.com will provide live results for the entire UFC 210 card, with round-by-round updates of the pay-per-view main card. The preliminary card action kicks off at 6:15 p.m. ET, moving to the FS1 prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the PPV main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 210 quick results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Daniel Cormier (205) vs. Anthony Johnson (203.8) – for light-heavyweight title

Gegard Mousasi (185.8) vs. Chris Weidman (185.8)

Cynthia Calvillo (115.6) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (116)

Thiago Alves (170.6) vs. Patrick Cote (170)

Will Brooks (155.4) vs. Charles Oliveira (152.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Mike De La Torre (146) vs. Myles Jury (145)

Sean Strickland (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170.2)

Shane Burgos (146) vs. Charles Rosa (145.2)

Jan Blachowicz (204.2) vs. Patrick Cummins (205.4)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Gregor Gillespie (154.8) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)

Desmond Green def. Josh Emmett via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Irene Aldana via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Magomed Bibulatov def. Jenel Lausa via unanimous decision (29-26 x 3)

