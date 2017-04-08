UFC 210 live results and round-by-round updates

UFC 210 takes place Saturday night, April 8, from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier defends his title in a rematch against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in the main event. In the co-headliner, Gegard Mousasi faces former middleweight champ Chris Weidman as he tries to rebound from a two-fight skid.
ProMMAnow.com will provide live results for the entire UFC 210 card, with round-by-round updates of the pay-per-view main card. The preliminary card action kicks off at 6:15 p.m. ET, moving to the FS1 prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the PPV main card at 10 p.m. ET.
UFC 210 quick results:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Daniel Cormier (205) vs. Anthony Johnson (203.8) – for light-heavyweight title
- Gegard Mousasi (185.8) vs. Chris Weidman (185.8)
- Cynthia Calvillo (115.6) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (116)
- Thiago Alves (170.6) vs. Patrick Cote (170)
- Will Brooks (155.4) vs. Charles Oliveira (152.8)
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
- Mike De La Torre (146) vs. Myles Jury (145)
- Sean Strickland (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170.2)
- Shane Burgos (146) vs. Charles Rosa (145.2)
- Jan Blachowicz (204.2) vs. Patrick Cummins (205.4)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Gregor Gillespie (154.8) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)
- Desmond Green def. Josh Emmett via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
- Katlyn Chookagian def. Irene Aldana via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)
- Magomed Bibulatov def. Jenel Lausa via unanimous decision (29-26 x 3)
UFC 210 play-by-play:
