UFC 210 immediate reaction

Immediately I felt sorry for those who shelled out the $60+ for the UFC 210 PPV. The card wasn’t a stellar lineup by any means although the pay-per-view portion was decent enough. It just lacked star power and looking at the card on paper didn’t feel like one you had to buy. But then a referee error ruined what was turning out to be the fight of the night in the Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi co-main event. Referee Dan Mirgliotta mistakenly thought Weidman took a couple illegal knees in round 2 and stopped the fight giving him time to recover. Although there’s no instant replay rule in New York, officials rewatched the tape and discovered the knees were in fact legal. For some odd reason instead of restarting the fight, the doctor stopped it and Mousasi got the win. It was bad. Real bad. And the New York Athletic Commission made the whole thing look like a joke. Except it’s no joke to the fan sitting at home who just had their co-main event ruined.

Patrick Cote retired. That was a touching moment from a veteran who made his octagon debut at UFC 50 against Tito Ortiz in 2004. Cote lost a unanimous decision to fellow veteran Thiago Alves. It was a decent fight but Alves dominated all three rounds.

Pearl Gonzalez survived Breast-Implant-Gate only to get choked out by Team Alpha Male firecracker Cynthia Calvillo who epically pulled out a famous Nate Diaz line in her post-fight speech. “I ain’t surprised motherfucker,” Calvillo said about her second UFC win in two months.

Charles Oliveira made quick work of former Bellator standout Will “Ill” Brooks submitting him at 2:30 of the first round. Brooks was 18-1 when he made his UFC debut last year. Brooks won his debut against Ross Pearson but has dropped his last two. Oliveira is now back on track after a two-fight skid.

Daniel Cormier, despite taking a kick to the face that broke his nose in round 1, ground Anthony Johnson down to the point he could get his back in round 2 and get the submission win via rear-naked choke. It was a pretty quick tap from “Rumble” who already had one foot out the proverbial door as we find out afterward that he is retiring. He said he has another job lined up that he’s been wanting to pursue. That seems so odd for someone who was so close to the title and makes one wonder how focused he could have really been on winning this fight. Cormier was magic on the mic after the fight, snubbing Jimi Manuwa at ringside, as well as telling Jon Jones to get his shit together so they can rematch.

If they hadn’t ruined the co-main event, UFC 210 would have been much better. At least the fans could have a little better feeling about what they just invested their time in. But the MMA gods have spoken once again in this unscripted arena where real combat takes place and there are real repercussions to body and mind. We thank those that do it for our entertainment and pray those that fight are able to walk away still in good health. See ya next time.

