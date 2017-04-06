You are here: Home » MMA » UFC 210 Embedded – episode 4

UFC 210 Embedded – episode 4

Posted by: Pro MMA Now Staff on April 6, 2017 in MMA, UFC, video Leave a comment

In episode 4 of UFC 210 Embedded the headliners Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson, as well as co-headliners Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman, participate in Ultimate Media Day. Mousasi then goes shopping and stocks up on food for his post-weigh-in celebration, while Johnson visits the tailor to get a new suited fitted which he plans to wear as the new UFC light heavyweight champion come Saturday night.

See previous episodes of UFC 210 Embedded

