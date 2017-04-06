You are here: Home » MMA » This 720 flying roundhouse kick KO blew our minds!

This 720 flying roundhouse kick KO blew our minds!

Posted by: Pro MMA Now Staff on April 6, 2017 in MMA, video Leave a comment

We’ve seen some impressive knockouts in MMA over the years, but to my knowledge, we’ve still yet to see something as dynamic as this 720 flying roundhouse KO! It’s a point-karate style competition and RED sets up the finish perfectly with a fake spinning kick, then launches into a 720 ariel spin and lands a clean right roundhouse that stops BLUE in his tracks. Check out the video and the step-by-step breakdown of how he pulled this off.

