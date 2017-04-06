This 720 flying roundhouse kick KO blew our minds!

We’ve seen some impressive knockouts in MMA over the years, but to my knowledge, we’ve still yet to see something as dynamic as this 720 flying roundhouse KO! It’s a point-karate style competition and RED sets up the finish perfectly with a fake spinning kick, then launches into a 720 ariel spin and lands a clean right roundhouse that stops BLUE in his tracks. Check out the video and the step-by-step breakdown of how he pulled this off.