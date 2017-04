It’s no secret my editor Jack Bratcher and I love Charles “Krazy Horse” Bennett. He’s wild, ridiculous, flamboyant, unpredictable, and dangerous. We thought he was the craziest fighter in the world until we saw this caveman. He’s not all there and it’s glorious.¬†Viacheslav Valerievich Datsik is his name and we present these videos we plucked from YouTube for your own enjoyment.

Side by side comparison of Bennett and Datsik.