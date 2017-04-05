You are here: Home » MMA » VIDEO | UFC 210 Media Day Staredowns

Posted by: Pro MMA Now Staff on April 5, 2017 in MMA, UFC, video Leave a comment

Fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 210 card faced off today in Buffalo, N.Y. Daniel Cormier defends his light heavyweight championship in a rematch against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in the main event. Middleweights Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman clash in the co-headliner.

Here’s the full UFC 210 lineup and then the faceoffs.

Main Card (pay-per-view)

  • Light Heavyweight Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Anthony Johnson [a]
  • Middleweight Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi
  • Women’s Strawweight Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez
  • Welterweight Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Côté
  • Lightweight Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

  • Featherweight: Myles Jury vs. Mike De La Torre
  • Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland
  • Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Shane Burgos
  • Light Heavyweight: Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Błachowicz

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

  • Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Andrew Holbrook
  • Lightweight: Josh Emmett vs. Desmond Green
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana
  • Flyweight: Jenel Lausa vs. Magomed Bibulatov

