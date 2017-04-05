VIDEO | UFC 210 Media Day Staredowns

Fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 210 card faced off today in Buffalo, N.Y. Daniel Cormier defends his light heavyweight championship in a rematch against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in the main event. Middleweights Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman clash in the co-headliner.
Here’s the full UFC 210 lineup and then the faceoffs.
Main Card (pay-per-view)
- Light Heavyweight Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Anthony Johnson [a]
- Middleweight Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi
- Women’s Strawweight Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez
- Welterweight Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Côté
- Lightweight Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira
Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)
- Featherweight: Myles Jury vs. Mike De La Torre
- Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland
- Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Shane Burgos
- Light Heavyweight: Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Błachowicz
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)
- Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Andrew Holbrook
- Lightweight: Josh Emmett vs. Desmond Green
- Women’s Bantamweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana
- Flyweight: Jenel Lausa vs. Magomed Bibulatov