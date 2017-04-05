VIDEO | UFC 210 Media Day Staredowns

Fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 210 card faced off today in Buffalo, N.Y. Daniel Cormier defends his light heavyweight championship in a rematch against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in the main event. Middleweights Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman clash in the co-headliner.

Here’s the full UFC 210 lineup and then the faceoffs.

Main Card (pay-per-view)

Light Heavyweight Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Anthony Johnson [a]

Middleweight Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi

Women’s Strawweight Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez

Welterweight Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Côté

Lightweight Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Featherweight: Myles Jury vs. Mike De La Torre

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland

Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Shane Burgos

Light Heavyweight: Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Błachowicz

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)