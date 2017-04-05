UFC 210 Embedded episodes 2 & 3

In UFC 210 Embedded Episode 2 Chris Weidman’s family comes to the gym for his final day of hard training before fight day. Gegard Mousasi gets in some sparring. Anthony “Rumble” Johnson gets in some work with coach Henry Hooft. Light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier and his crew arrive in New York for Saturday’s fight.

In UFC 210 Embedded Episode 3 we see Weidman eating French Toast with syrup on fight week! He then makes the trek to Buffalo. Cormier takes a private jet to Connecticut for an appearance on ESPN, and Johnson meets him there for verbal sparring on air. Weidman has some fun with training partner Gian Villante.

