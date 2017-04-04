You are here: Home » MMA » Cris Cyborg trains WWE with Gabriela Castrovinci aka ‘Raquel’

Cris Cyborg trains WWE with Gabriela Castrovinci aka ‘Raquel’

Posted by: Pro MMA Now Staff on April 4, 2017 in MMA, UFC, video, Women's MMA, WWE Leave a comment

cyborg_raquel

Cris Cyborg was recently getting in some WWE style pro wrestling training with former WWE Tough Enough cast member Gabriel “Gabi” Castrovinci, also known by her TNA ring name, “Raquel”. How do you think Cyborg looks? She and Ronda Rousey never fought one another under mixed martial arts rules, but could we see these two MMA legends one day square off in the WWE?

Cyborg tweeted that she has her tag team partner, and challenged Rousey to a match once she gets a partner.

We want to see it!

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2017© Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top