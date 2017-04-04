Cris Cyborg trains WWE with Gabriela Castrovinci aka ‘Raquel’

Cris Cyborg was recently getting in some WWE style pro wrestling training with former WWE Tough Enough cast member Gabriel “Gabi” Castrovinci, also known by her TNA ring name, “Raquel”. How do you think Cyborg looks? She and Ronda Rousey never fought one another under mixed martial arts rules, but could we see these two MMA legends one day square off in the WWE?
Cyborg tweeted that she has her tag team partner, and challenged Rousey to a match once she gets a partner.
I have my tagteam partner @RaquelTNA now all @RondaRousey needs is one @wwe and we can #RoyalRumble #wwe pic.twitter.com/LjdxRM4iGp
— #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) March 27, 2017
We want to see it!