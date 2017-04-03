VIDEO: Our top 5 favorite Undertaker Wrestlemania matches

Last night we saw the end of the Undertaker’s in ring career. You can argue, successfully, that the wrong guy retired him in Roman Reigns, but it’s done. The dead man laid his gear in the ring and disappeared in to the night at the end of WrestleMania 33. It was frustrating for most because the match was 2/5 at best and Reigns was the winner yet somehow forgivable. Reigns isn’t to blame and Undertaker allowed it to happen. After Roman left the ramp fans teared up as they realized this was the last wrestling moment they would ever have from Undertaker. I’m not saying I teared up, but I teared up. Our editor Jack Bratcher did, too – he’s just too cool to admit it :)

Here are our top five Undertaker moments in WWE history and they speak for themselves.

Ric Flair vs Undertaker WrestleMania 18

HHH vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania 28

Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania 26

Undertaker vs Batista at WrestleMania 23

Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25

HONORABLE MENTION: Undertaker vs CM Punk