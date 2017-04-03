UFC Fight Night 111 gets solid bout added to card

Channel News Asia reports that Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will debut at 170 pounds against ex-Strikeforce welterweight champion Tarec Saffiedine. The bout will happen at UFC Fight Night 111 on June 17, 2017 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

After two straight losses at lightweight, Dos Anjos is moving up in weight to make life easier for himself in terms of what appeared to be a struggle filled weight cutting process. Tarec needs a high profile win to put him on the map. Andrei Arlovski will also be on the card and the event is shaping up nicely.