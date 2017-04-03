Talking points WWE has listed for tonight’s RAW

Tonight’s post Wrestlemania has the following listed by WWE as talking points. These are the items they will address on the show as storylines go and it’s no surprise that they are the main takeaways from last night’s show.

* “It’s my yard now” (Roman Reigns).

* Bow down to “the Kingslayer” Seth Rollins

* Hardy homecoming, new RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys

* The List of Owens, new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

* Champion of the Universe, new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Should be a rowdy crowd unless they mute them like they did last night.