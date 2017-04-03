You are here: Home » WWE » Talking points WWE has listed for tonight’s RAW

Talking points WWE has listed for tonight’s RAW

Posted by: Sean McClure on April 3, 2017 in WWE Leave a comment

 

WrestleMania_33_poster

Tonight’s post Wrestlemania has the following listed by WWE as  talking points. These are the items they will address on the show as storylines go and it’s no surprise that they are the main takeaways from last night’s show.

* “It’s my yard now” (Roman Reigns).

* Bow down to “the Kingslayer” Seth Rollins

* Hardy homecoming, new RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys

* The List of Owens, new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

* Champion of the Universe, new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Should be a rowdy crowd unless they mute them like they did last night.

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2017© Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top