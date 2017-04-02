WWE wisely scraps Reigns main event change, full card for Mania 33

Cooler heads prevailed when Vince McMahon’s constant desire to put Roman Reigns in main events was overruled, or someone talked some sense in to him. He reportedly wanted to switch Reigns and Undertaker to the main event, but knowing the fans would vocalize their disdain for the change it was placed as the “3rd main event”. WWE is notorious for claiming they have 4 or 5 main events on a card. So, in a way – Vince McMahon got his wish and Reigns is main eventing his third WrestleMania in a row.

As for making Reigns a bad guy, HHH stated they were already portraying him in a way for fans to boo him. God help us all.

Here is the full and updated card for tonight’s show that starts at 5PM ET on the WWE Network.

WWE Championship Match

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship Match

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Non-sanctioned Match

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Ladder Match

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Four Way Elimination Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Naomi

Kickoff Show Matches:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The following names are advertised:

Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry and Killian Dain.