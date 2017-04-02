WWE wisely scraps Reigns main event change, full card for Mania 33

Cooler heads prevailed when Vince McMahon’s constant desire to put Roman Reigns in main events was overruled, or someone talked some sense in to him. He reportedly wanted to switch Reigns and Undertaker to the main event, but knowing the fans would vocalize their disdain for the change it was placed as the “3rd main event”. WWE is notorious for claiming they have 4 or 5 main events on a card. So, in a way – Vince McMahon got his wish and Reigns is main eventing his third WrestleMania in a row.
As for making Reigns a bad guy, HHH stated they were already portraying him in a way for fans to boo him. God help us all.
Here is the full and updated card for tonight’s show that starts at 5PM ET on the WWE Network.
WWE Championship Match
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Universal Championship Match
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Non-sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
WWE United States Championship Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Ladder Match
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro
WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Four Way Elimination Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Naomi
Kickoff Show Matches:
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
The following names are advertised:
Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry and Killian Dain.