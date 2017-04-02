Top 10 highest paid WWE superstars last year, Lesnar leads by a mile

Forbes.com recently published a list of the top WWE earners for 2016 and it is surprising in some places and expected in others.

Brock makes 4 million more than John Cena, but a little shocking is that golden boy Roman Reigns only makes $300K less than HHH, the boss’s stepson. AJ Styles makes more than Undertaker and Randy Orton, which means he is being paid well to job to Cena and Reigns. Check out the list below.