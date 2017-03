According to Dave Meltzer, WWE Hall of Fame ring announcer Jim Ross will return to WWE TV at WrestleMania 33 to call the match between Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Goldberg. Ross’s wife died tragically recently, but the deal was signed around five weeks before she passed. It will see him call the match on Sunday and be used for content on WWE’s network. It was also reported he may return sporadically to call matches on TV.