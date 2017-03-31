Bellator 175 live stream and results

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal will rematch tonight at heavyweight in the Bellator 175 main event from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. Watch a live stream of the Bellator 175 preliminary card right here starting at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The main card will broadcast live on Spike starting at 9 p.m. ET. We’ll have full results for the fights below.

Bellator 175 results:

MAIN CARD (Spike, 9 p.m. ET)

Quinton Jackson (253) vs. Muhammed Lawal (212)

Marcos Galvao (145.5) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (149.5)

Chase Gormley (265.5) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (264)

Lloyd Carter (148) vs. Noad Lahat (146)

Steve Kozola (155) vs. Jake Roberts (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Pro MMA Now, 6:45 p.m. ET)