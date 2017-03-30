LOOK! Heavyweight Rampage HUGE at Bellator 175 weigh-ins! Full results, photos, video

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (37-11) weighed in at a whopping 253-pounds on Thursday for his Bellator 175 main event rematch against Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal (20-6, 1 NC).

Bellator 175 will be held Friday, March 31 from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. The event will air live and free on Spike, with prelims streaming live right here on Pro MMA Now.

The first time “Rampage” and “King Mo” fought was at light heavyweight in 2014 in the season 10 tournament final. Remember Bellator seasons? That was lame. Sorry. It was.

Jackson and Lawal will be competing at heavyweight on Saturday and while Jackson was nearing the 265-pound limit, Lawal is keeping it light at 212 pounds. Lawal has plenty of experience at heavyweight and the speed advantage more often than not seems to work for him. Jackson looked enormous at the weigh-ins and all the memes about an overweight Jackson Mo had been posting on social media of late look even more funny now.

All in good fun right? It’s the fight game after all. Memes don’t hurt nearly as bad as Rampage’s punches and inside the cage is where the real test will come on Saturday.

It’s weird to see Jackson that heavy and can’t help but think he’s going to get tired pretty quick if and when Mo starts wrestling with him. On the other hand Rampage will be packing more weight behind his punches and if he lands early he could shut it down.

Here’s the full Bellator 175 weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Spike, 9 p.m. ET)

Quinton Jackson (253) vs. Muhammed Lawal (212)

Marcos Galvao (145.5) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (149.5)*

Chase Gormley (265.5) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (264)

Lloyd Carter (148) vs. Noad Lahat (146)

Steve Kozola (155) vs. Jake Roberts (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Pro MMA Now, 6:45 p.m. ET)

Max Fuentes (138) vs. Brandon Shelhart (135)

Asef Askar (157) vs. James Esposito (154.5)

Brian Akins (156) vs. Mike DeLaVega (156)

Cory Galloway (136) vs. David Garcia (137)

Tom Holder (169) vs. Josh Streaker (170.5)

Joaquin Buckley (171) vs. Justin Patterson (171)

Tim Cho (150) vs. Joshua Hardwick (150)

Manny Vazquez (130) vs. Nate Williams (129)

James Bochnovic (205) vs. Matt Paul (207.5)

Damian Norris (155) vs. Tom Shoaff (155)

Adam Maciejewski (262) vs. Prince McLean (225)

*Sanchez missed the 146-pound featherweight non-title fight limit. Fight now at catchweight.