Bisping tells awesome Nate Diaz story

We love the Diaz brothers. Everything they do is epic and everyone who has met them seems to have a memorable story. Michael Bisping told one on his podcast recently that fits the bill.

The first time I met Nate Diaz, I was in Denver. There was a UFC event there and I was in for fight week doing some stuff. I was scheduled to fight Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller, we were in Denver promoting the fight. I was in the elevator and Nick Diaz – sorry, Nate Diaz – walks in. I’m like ‘Hey Nate, how you doing’ and we shake hands briefly. No conversation, it was just one of those elevator rides, there was a few other people in there so everyone is standing there, kind of looking at the ceiling or whatever, waiting for the ride to pass. And then the doors open. Nate gets out, and just as the doors are shutting, he leans back in and goes ‘Oh, I forgot man. F—k Miller!’ and puts the two fingers up and walks off. And I just thought that was hilarious, it was great. I just thought ‘Okay, I like this guy. He’s cool.

Even Bisping is a fan and that’s saying something. Nate and Nick have tremendous value to MMA and will forever be a part of its history. Nick vs anyone and now Nate vs. McGregor will provide some of the most quotable trash talk of all time.