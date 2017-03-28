You are here: Home » WWE » Wrestlemania 33 updated full card

Wrestlemania 33 updated full card

Posted by: Sean McClure on March 28, 2017 in WWE Leave a comment

wwe-headquarters-logo2-620x400
With some last minute shifts here is the finalized WrestleMania card for Sunday’s “Ultimate Thrill Ride” . It takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and can be viewed on the WWE Network.

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)

Non-Sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman and others TBA

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2017© Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top