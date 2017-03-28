You are here: Home » Bellator Fighting Championships » Watch today’s Bellator NYC press conference featuring Sonnen, Wand, Fedor, Mitrione

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on March 28, 2017 in Bellator Fighting Championships, MMA, video Leave a comment

bellator nyc

Bellator will host a press conference today (Tuesday, March 28) from Madison Square Garden in NYC for its upcoming PPV card headlined with Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva and Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione. You can watch the live stream of today’s Bellator press conference right here at ProMMAnow.com starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Here’s a list of those scheduled to attend the presser:

Bellator President Scott Coker
SPIKE SVP Sports & Specials Jon Slusser
Chael Sonnen (28-15-1)
Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC)
Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC)
Matt Mitrione (11-5)
Douglas Lima (28-6)
Lorenz Larkin (18-5)
Michael Chandler (16-3)
Brent Primus (7-0)

