WWE Monday Night Raw 3/27/17 live results and video highlights

Tonight on Raw Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will have one final face-to-face before WrestleMania 33. We’ll find out if Seth Rollins will sign Triple H’s Hold Harmless Agreement. Bayley and Sasha Banks will battle Charlotte and Nia Jax. Chris Jericho has unfinished business with Kevin Owens. Also, we’re left without a Raw General Manager as of now and it looks like The Undertaker is in Roman Reigns’s head. All this and more tonight on Monday Night Raw for March 27, 2017. We’ll have live results and video highlights right here starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

REFRESH YOUR PAGE OFTEN FOR LIVE UPDATES!

–

–

–

….