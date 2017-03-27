Terry Etim released after traffic incident

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that Former UFC fighter Terry Etim was finally released from the hospital last week after an incident where he threw himself in to ongoing traffic in Liverpool. A witness initially described their account of the event.

I went out and helped to restrain the man in a nearby car park, but he wrestled his way out from the people that were holding him down. He had blood all over him and I got a lot of it on my hands as I tried to hold him down. His friends were saying he was a professional cage fighter.