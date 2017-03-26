Evinger retains title at Invicta FC 22; full results and recap

Tonya Evinger retained her bantamweight title at Invicta FC 22 in Kansas City Saturday night in a rematch against Russian knockout artist Yana Kunitskaya. Their first fight last November ended in controversy after a referee error and was ruled a No Contest. This time Evinger sealed the win with a rear-naked choke submission at 4:32 of round 2. Evinger improved her record to 19-5, 1 NC and is now riding a 10-fight winning streak. The event streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

Here are the full results for Invicta FC 22:

Invicta FC Bantamweight Championship: Tonya Evinger (c) def. Yana Kunitskaya via Submission (rear-naked choke) Rd 2, 4:32

Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza def. Ayaka Hamasaki via TKO (punches) – Rd 1, 1:41

Catchweight (117.6 lbs): Jodie Esquibel def. DeAnna Bennett via Decision (split) (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Atomweight: Ashley Cummins def. Amber Brown via Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Strawweight: Sunna Davíðsdóttir def. Mallory Martin via Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight (120.5 lbs): Miranda Maverick def. Kal Holliday via Submission (armbar) – Rd 1, 3:01

Featherweight: Felicia Spencer def. Madison McElhaney via Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

