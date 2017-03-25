Video: Vince McMahon’s favorite wrestler, 2017 Legacy WWE HOF inductees

Vince McMahon’s favorite wrestler was Dr. Jerry Graham when he was a kid. It was back when an elbow or knee could end a match just like MMA. Graham is being inducted into the WWE legacy wing of their Hall of Fame this year along with quite a few others. This wing is reserved for those who were legends in times before WWE existed or legends in overseas organizations.

Here are those inductees along with a video of a short match featuring Dr. Jerry Graham.

* Haystacks Calhoun

* Dr. Jerry Graham

* Rikidozan

* Judy Grable

* Toots Mondt

* Farmer Burns

* Luther Lindsay

* June Byers