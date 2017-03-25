You are here: Home » video » Video: Vince McMahon’s favorite wrestler, 2017 Legacy WWE HOF inductees

Video: Vince McMahon’s favorite wrestler, 2017 Legacy WWE HOF inductees

Posted by: Sean McClure on March 25, 2017 in video, WWE Leave a comment

wwe-headquarters-logo2-620x400

Vince McMahon’s favorite wrestler was Dr. Jerry Graham when he was a kid. It was back when an elbow or knee could end a match just like MMA. Graham is being inducted into the WWE legacy wing of their Hall of Fame this year along with quite a few others. This wing is reserved for those who were legends in times before WWE existed or legends in overseas organizations.

Here are those inductees along with a video of a short match featuring Dr. Jerry Graham.

* Haystacks Calhoun
* Dr. Jerry Graham
* Rikidozan
* Judy Grable
* Toots Mondt
* Farmer Burns
* Luther Lindsay
* June Byers

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top