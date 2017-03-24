Video: Rare UPW John Cena origins documentary

John Cena started out as a Sting clone. He sported bleach blonde hair, glasses, and a style that was very reminiscent of Sting when he tagged with the Ultimate Warrior as the team The Blade Runners.

Before Cena made it to the WWE he learned the business astonishingly quickly in UPW. He had the look, the mic skills, and he learned very quickly how to perform well in the ring. This is a short documentary we found on how he went from football player to rising star quicker than anyone we’ve seen before.