Watch Goldberg train Muay Thai for his WrestleMania 33 match with Brock Lesnar

Goldberg is preparing for his upcoming Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. The 50-year-old WWE legend has enlisted the help of one of the world’s strongest men Robert Oberst for motivation in the gym. And Goldberg has also been working his Muay Thai, which he says he has done regularly for the last 15 years. Will it be enough to get through The Beast Incarnate? We will find out on April 2.

Here’s an older video of Goldberg training with renowned MMA coach Duane “Bang” Ludwig.