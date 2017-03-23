McGregor says Mayeather fight almost inked

UFC superstar and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is at it again. His highly anticipated boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. is close to being a done deal. It’s as close as it has been for what seems like a dozen times before it. Every time it’s reported that the deal is done we are back at square one and the rumors start again.

McGregor made the following comments recently to IFL.tv that sure make it sound legit.

I’m ready. I look forward to it. I’m excited and I’m prepared. We’re very close to inking it. I’m not going to say no more, we’re very close that’s it.

F—k Floyd. Trust me, this whole boxing world don’t know what they’re going to see when I roll in here. I’m unpredictable. Nobody knows what they’re in for, Everybody’s writing me off. They’re going to be in shock. Make no mistake about it.

The rumored timeframe this bout could occur is currently sometime in September.