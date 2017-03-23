Two title fights added to Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva PPV card

Bellator is bringing their brand of mixed martial arts fighting to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, June 24. The event will broadcast live on Pay-Per-View and is headlined with a bad blood light heavyweight tilt between “The Bad Guy” Chael Sonnen and his arch-nemesis Wanderlei “The Axe Murderer” Silva. In the co-main event, “The Last Emperor” Fedor Emelianenko will return to action against former UFC heavyweight standout Matt Mitrione.

The promotion has also added two title fights to the card as Douglas Lima defends his welterweight title against dangerous striker Lorenz Larkin and Michael Chandler puts his lightweight title on the line against Brent Primus. Larkin is making his debut in the promotion fresh off a successful run in the UFC and Primus will look to improve his unbeaten record to 8-0.

The updated Bellator NYC card includes:

Heavyweight Main Event: Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) vs. Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC)

Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) vs. Matt Mitrione (11-5)

Welterweight World Title Bout: Douglas Lima (28-6) vs. Lorenz Larkin (18-5, 1 NC)

Lightweight World Title Bout: Michael Chandler (16-3) vs. Brent Primus (7-0)

