MMA fighter tries to choke referee after getting KO’d

If you’ve ever been knocked out you know things can get very disoriented. You may forget where you are, what day it is, and if your name is Joe Nehm, your fighting instinct may take over and you might even try to choke out the referee who just stopped your fight after you got knocked out. That’s what happened at Knockout Promotions KOP 54 in Michigan this past weekend when rising lightweight prospect Ryse Brink stopped Nehm with punches just 10 seconds into the opening round. Take a look. (Language NSFW)