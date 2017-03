Wanderlei Silva vs. Chael Sonnen will headline UFC 180 in June at Madison Square Garden. Matt Mitrione vs. Fedor Emelianenko will also be on the card. They were scheduled to clash at 172 in San Jose last month, but Matt was pulled due to medical reasons.

If Sonnen vs. Silva is not allowed for some reason by the athletic commission the Fedor bout could easily headline the card.