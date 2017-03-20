WWE Monday Night Raw 3-20-17 live results and video highlights

Welcome to tonight’s live coverage of WWE’s Monday Night Raw for March 20, 2017.

REFRESH PAGE OFTEN FOR LIVE UPDATES!

– RAW General Manager Mick Foley opens the show and announces he’s taking a leave of absence after being forced to read from prepared indexed cards. He rips up the cards but they cut his mic. Stephanie McMahon comes out and blasts Foley but Sami Zayn comes out to Foley’s defense. Steph matches Zayn up against Samoa Joe and orders Foley out and tells him he’s fired.

– Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe — Joe finishes Sami with a Coquina Clutch via tapout.

– Sami tries to convince Mick to stay backstage and says they need him. As Mick makes his way out though he’s thanked by many of the stars. Triple H tells him to “Have a nice day” before Mick leaves the arena.

– Doctor’s update on Seth Rollins’s recovery, saying he most likely won’t be ready for WrestleMania.

– Charlotte Flair vs. Dana Brooke — Charlotte flattens Dana with a boot to the face off the ropes and gets the pin.

– Stephanie announces Bayley vs. Nia Jax in a No DQ match tonight. If Nia wins she will advance WrestleMania 33 for a RAW Women’s Title match Fatal 4 Way.

– Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho during a “Highlight Reel” segment.

..