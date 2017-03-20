Fight Night London: Brad Pickett UFC backstage interview

Brad Pickett retired after three straight defeats on Saturday at UFC Fight Night London. His night ended with him on the receiving end of a highlight reel head kick knockout from Marlon Vera. It was an emotional moment for Pickett and his fans who were hoping he would go out with a win. Like Ric Flair said once, always go out on your back. If you win fans will constantly ask you to come back and will never reflect on your body of work because they assume you will be back. Strange, but true advice.

UFC’s YouTube channel posted this backstage interview with Brad after the loss: