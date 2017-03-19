UFC Fight Night 107 results and video highlights

Jimi Manuwa stopped fellow light heavyweight Corey Anderson with a single lead left hook in their UFC Fight Night 107 main event Saturday in London. Official time 3:05 of the first round. In the welterweight co-main event, Gunnar Nelson looked superb as he put Alan Jouban down with strikes then submitted him 46-seconds into round number 2. The event also the final fight of England’s own Brad Pickett, who retired following a TKO loss to Marlon Vera in round 3.

Here’s the full results and a few highlights from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 107 card at O2 Arena.

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Light Heavyweight: Jimi Manuwa def. Corey Anderson via KO (punch) – Rd 1, 3:05

Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson def. Alan Jouban via Submission (guillotine choke) – Rd 2, 0:46

Catchweight (140 lbs): Marlon Vera def. Brad Pickett via TKO (head kick and punches) – Rd 3, 3:50

Featherweight: Arnold Allen def. Makwan Amirkhani via Decision (split) (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight: Joe Duffy def. Reza Madadi via Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Light Heavyweight: Francimar Barroso def. Darren Stewart via Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Timothy Johnson def. Daniel Omielańczuk via Decision (split) (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Welterweight: Leon Edwards def. Vicente Luque via Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese def. Teemu Packalén via KO (punch) – Rd 1, 0:30

Middleweight: Brad Scott def. Scott Askham via Decision (split) (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Länsberg def. Lucie Pudilová via Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Diakiese KO’s Packalen



Manuwa KO’s Anderson

And that's that!!!! Jimi Manuwa finishes Corey Anderson via KO in RD1 at #UFCLondon @POSTERBOYJM pic.twitter.com/mLZb7rIpvC — MMAHEYDAY (@MMAHEYDAY) March 18, 2017

Nelson submits Jouban