A&A Fight Time Promotions brings stacked pro MMA card back to Clarksville in May

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A&A Fight Time Promotions will once again return to Austin Peay’s Foy Recreation Center on May 6 with a stacked lineup of pro mixed martial arts action. Murfreesboro’s Ronnie Lawrence will look to improve his pro record to 4-1 as he takes on rising Illinois bantamweight prospect David Garcia in the main event. Lawrence is a Bellator veteran and Valor Fights champion, while Garcia has competed for the CES MMA and XFO promotions and has a fight of his own scheduled in Bellator at the end of March.

Jacob Kilburn, local Clarksville talent and Harris-Holt Martial Arts Academy instructor, fresh off a second-round submission win at Hardrock MMA 87, will look to keep his unbeaten streak alive as he faces RFA and XFO vet Anthony Lorenzo in featherweight action.

Also, longtime local Middle Tennessee MMA fans will be happy to know Zack Hicks will be returning to action on this card. Hicks teaches English at McGavock High School but has also been competing in mixed martial arts for a number of years and is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. Hicks will be facing Mattia Fonda, a rising featherweight prospect out of Florida.

A number of amateur bouts will also be added to this card, but here is the pro lineup as it currently stands:

Ronnie Lawrence (Tennessee) vs. David Garcia (Illinois)

Will Calhoun (Kentucky) vs. Adam Denton (Tennessee)

Jacob Kilburn (Tennessee) vs. Anthony Lorenzo (Illinois)

Zack Hicks (Tennessee) vs. Mattia Fonda (Florida)

Adrian Thomas (Tennessee) vs. Sergio Pavon (Illinois)

Jerrod Jennings (Kentucky) vs. Chase Mann (Tennessee)

Gernato Harris (Georgia) vs. Saidyokub Kakharamonov (Ohio)

Stay tuned to ProMMAnow.com for updates.