VIDEO: WWE SouthPaw Regional Wrestling is here

VIDEO: WWE SouthPaw Regional Wrestling is here

Posted by: Sean McClure on March 18, 2017 in video, WWE Leave a comment

They just released it. WWE has released their Country Time Rasslin parody and it is hilarious. John Cena made me laugh so many times as Lance Catamaran. Here are three episodes you can watch now and the rest are on WWE’s YouTube channel. Enjoy.

