Martin Day Eyes UFC Contract In 2017

Before top prospect Martin Day tries to improve to 5-0 at Global Knockout tonight, the undefeated Hawaii product caught up with ProMMANow.

How did you find MMA in the first place?

I started as a kid doing tae kwon do. From there I did amateur kickboxing. From kickboxing to MMA.

Did you fall in love with MMA right away?

Yeah, pretty much. Fighting is just in my blood and MMA is the ultimate form of fighting. Everything is included. I fell in love from day one.

Why have you been so successful?

Hard work. That’s it. Just hard work. All I do is show up every day with a good attitude and do what I’m supposed to do. Life is simple, just show up every day and do your best.

What’s kept you in the sport through all of the trials a fighter must face?

I have goals and I won’t stop til I reach them. My goal is to get into the UFC and beyond.

How excited are you for this upcoming fight?

I’m super excited about it. I’m fighting a guy from a good gym who talks a bit of crap, that gets me a bit more excited. He’s undefeated and so am I, but I’m going to stay undefeated.

Where would you like to be twelve months from today?

I’d like to be fighting in the UFC.