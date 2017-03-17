UFC Fight Night 107 weigh-in results and video highlights

Fighter weigh-ins are in the books for UFC Fight Night 107 and all bouts are official. The fight card will take place Saturday, March 18, from O2 Arena in London, England. Top 10 ranked light heavyweights Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson will meet in the main event. UFC Fight Night 107 will stream exclusively on UFC Fight Pass on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.

Only one fighter missed weight, bantamweight Ian Entwistle. Twenty percent of his purse will be forfeited to opponent Brett Johns.

Here’s the full results and video highlights from Friday’s weigh-ins:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 5 p.m. ET)

Corey Anderson (205) vs. Jimi Manuwa (205)

Alan Jouban (170) vs. Gunnar Nelson (170)

Brad Pickett (139) vs. Marlon Vera (140)

Arnold Allen (145) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Joseph Duffy (155) vs. Reza Madadi (155)

Francimar Barroso (204) vs. Darren Stewart (206)

Timothy Johnson (264) vs. Daniel Omielanczuk (240)

Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Teemu Packalen (155)

Oluwale Bamgbose (184) vs. Tom Breese (185)

Leon Edwards (169) vs. Vicente Luque (169)

Ian Entwistle (139)* vs. Brett Johns (136)

Scott Askham (185) vs. Brad Scott (185)

Lina Lansberg (135) vs. Lucie Pudilova (133)

* Entwistle will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to his opponent for missing the bantamweight limit.