Pootin with Putin: Julie Kedzie describes nasty poopy pants story in Russia

Women’s MMA pioneer Julie Kedzie was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week where she detailed what has to be one of the funniest and strangest mixed martial arts stories of all time. In her first fight training under Greg Jackson in 2007, right after she had fought Gina Carano, Kedzie went to St. Petersburg, Russia to fight Julia Berezikova on the Bodog undercard of Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Lindland. Despite getting her nose busted up in the beginning of the fight, Kedzie was eventually able to get a mounted triangle on Berezikova and finish her with strikes. Little did Kedzie know, after a cornerman had poured cold water down her back between rounds, she had pooped herself and her opponent had just gotten a big dose of the stench during the mounted triangle! Not only that, but Kedzie didn’t have time to shower after the fight and was escorted to an after-party at a palace where she met Vladimir Putin and Jean-Claude Van Damme, the whole time smelling the stench of her own dirty undies and thinking she had just stepped in someone’s puke backstage at the fight! She also had guys hitting on her while she smelled like this. Kedzie finally went to the bathroom and discovered what can only be described as a horror scene in her pants! Watch below for the full details! Nasty!