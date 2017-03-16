Weidman feels like Mousasi isn’t on his level

Chris Weidman was once the biggest hype train passenger of all time possibly. He knocked out the invincible Anderson Silva to capture the middleweight title. Eventually, Chris’s train crashed with two back to back losses to Luke Rockhold and then Yoel Romero. Now he is scheduled to face Gegard Mousasi at UFC 210 in April and he hopes to stop Mousasi’s rise to stardom. Here is what Chris told Submission Radio:

I want the best guys, I want the guys that… I mean, when have I ever fought a guy who wasn’t a top guy? And Mousasi would be almost a step down from the level of guys I’ve been fighting. And he’s on a nice win streak, he’s developed a name for himself, he’s experienced, he’s been around, but I feel like every time he’s stepped up and fought a top-notch guy I think he came a little bit short. I don’t think he’s beat a top, top guy before. And honestly, I haven’t really watched him too much. I watched him more like live. I haven’t like scouted him or anything like that. Like my coaches are obviously, but I haven’t really watched too much video on him so I don’t really know his history.

A loss to Gegard would be a pivotal moment in his career. Three losses in this new ownership era of the UFC could mean walking papers so this a very important fight for him. A win for Mousasi could clog up the Michael Bisping bottleneck situation by placing him in the top contenders mix for his title. Bisping is facing former welterweight king Georges St. Pierre in a “super fight” later this year leaving Romero and Jacare Souza out in the cold.