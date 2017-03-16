Dana White says Mayweather-McGregor is going to happen

The high-profile proposed boxing match between unbeaten boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor appears to be gaining momentum. One of the final hurdles to getting the deal done was the fact that Conor was under contract with the UFC, and when there’s so much money at stake, of course they want their fair share, and if the price is right, of course they’re going to let it happen. They are a business after all, even if this doesn’t exactly fit in with their business model. UFC President Dana White went on Conan O’Brien’s show Wednesday night and all but announced an official date for Mayweather-McGregor.

“I do think it’s gonna happen,” White said. “I think it’s going to be a tough deal, because obviously a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher. On the flip side, there’s so much money involved. I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

Dana also explained why he finds the matchup intriguing:

“Conor McGregor is huge. He’s 27-years-old. He’s in the prime of his career. Floyd is 40. Floyd always had problems with southpaws. Conor is a southpaw. And Conor hits hard. When he hits people, they go. Floyd’s definitely not knocking him out — that’s for sure. I’m not saying that Conor would win this boxing match, but it sure makes it interesting.”

It wasn’t long ago when it didn’t seem like the UFC was going to let this fight happen, but now that the President seems to be fully on board, now we wait for contracts to be signed and an official announcement.