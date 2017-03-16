Colby Covington trolls Rafael dos Anjos in funniest way possible

There’s no doubt contrived smack talk between fighters gets old. Fans know what you’re trying to do and it doesn’t really work anymore. There was only one Chael Sonnen and he does a podcast now. UFC welterweight Colby Covington has taken out the likes of Mike Pyle, Jonathan Meunier, Max Griffin, and most recently, Bryan Barberena inside the octagon. Now he wants to welcome former lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos to the division who has plans to make his welterweight debut in the near future. Colby trolled RDA on Twitter saying he must have left his email open in an Apple Store and a screen shot of his inbox got leaked.

Looks like the little diva @RdosAnjosMMA left his email open in an Apple Store. pic.twitter.com/I0r2e1fNZp — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 16, 2017

Here’s an up close view of this hilarious RDA spoof inbox:

As you can see there’s an ongoing theme in the emails in regards to agreeing to a fight with Covington. There’s even an email from Covington in there telling him to sign on the dotted line. Dana White tells him he can’t “cherry pick” at welterweight. Arianny wants Colby’s phone number or at least a lock of his hair. USADA responds to RDA’s concerns about testicular shrinkage and coach Rafael Cordeiro tells RDA he could break his foot for an easy way out of the fight. Well played, Mr. Covington, if a fight against RDA would even be half this entertaining, we’re on board!