SmackDown Live 3-14-17 results and top 10 moments

March 15, 2017

smackdown2AJ Styles is still having issues with Shane McMahon and how his career is being handled and it came to a head at SmackDown this week. Here are the results and top 10 moments from Tuesday’s SmackDown Live event.

  • Becky Lynch defeated Natalya via submission (Disarmer). Carmella attacked both women after the match.
  • WrestleMania 33 bout announced: The Miz and Maryse vs. Nikki Bella and John Cena.
  • Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss via Mick Kick and pinfall (non-title match).
  • AJ Styles attacked Shane McMahon backstage and threw him through a car window.
  • Daniel Bryan tells Styles he lost all respect for him and that he’s fired, then he had security walk him out.
  • Mojo Rawley defeated Dolph Ziggler via countout after getting thrown over the top rope three times.
  • The Usos defeated American Alpha (non-title match).
  • Shane McMahon challenged AJ Styles to a match at WrestleMania.

