SmackDown Live 3-14-17 results and top 10 moments

AJ Styles is still having issues with Shane McMahon and how his career is being handled and it came to a head at SmackDown this week. Here are the results and top 10 moments from Tuesday’s SmackDown Live event.

Becky Lynch defeated Natalya via submission (Disarmer). Carmella attacked both women after the match.

WrestleMania 33 bout announced: The Miz and Maryse vs. Nikki Bella and John Cena.

Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss via Mick Kick and pinfall (non-title match).

AJ Styles attacked Shane McMahon backstage and threw him through a car window.

Daniel Bryan tells Styles he lost all respect for him and that he’s fired, then he had security walk him out.

Mojo Rawley defeated Dolph Ziggler via countout after getting thrown over the top rope three times.

The Usos defeated American Alpha (non-title match).

Shane McMahon challenged AJ Styles to a match at WrestleMania.