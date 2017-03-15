SmackDown Live 3-14-17 results and top 10 moments

AJ Styles is still having issues with Shane McMahon and how his career is being handled and it came to a head at SmackDown this week. Here are the results and top 10 moments from Tuesday’s SmackDown Live event.
- Becky Lynch defeated Natalya via submission (Disarmer). Carmella attacked both women after the match.
- WrestleMania 33 bout announced: The Miz and Maryse vs. Nikki Bella and John Cena.
- Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss via Mick Kick and pinfall (non-title match).
- AJ Styles attacked Shane McMahon backstage and threw him through a car window.
- Daniel Bryan tells Styles he lost all respect for him and that he’s fired, then he had security walk him out.
- Mojo Rawley defeated Dolph Ziggler via countout after getting thrown over the top rope three times.
- The Usos defeated American Alpha (non-title match).
- Shane McMahon challenged AJ Styles to a match at WrestleMania.