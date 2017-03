Hardrock MMA 87 took place over the weekend from Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green, Ky. It was a packed house with some great action, but it was this 6-second finish from Justin Burgun that sent 322-pound Johnathon Fugate face-first to the canvas and put Burgun’s name in the books for fastest KO in Hardrock MMA history. A left hook from Burgon was followed by a right cross that sent the super heavyweight down hard. Check it out.

