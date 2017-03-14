VIDEO: It’s on as Helwani slams new UFC owners

Respected MMA reporter Ariel Helwani said what most of are thinking. What is going with the new UFC ownership and the odd booking and hype for fights.

I just think that they just don’t know how to build up these fights. They’re using the same stock soundbites for every commercial. It’s all the yelling and screaming. They are even using Wonderboy’s voice in this promo. You’ve got Goldberg still in there. I mean, you’ve parted ways with the guy. I don’t think you should be using him anymore. We don’t need the same formulaic commercials.