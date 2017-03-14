Several new high profile bouts added to RIZIN 5

RIZIN 5 will take place on Sunday, April 16, from Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. The main event will feature a matchup between Kyoji Horiguchi (18-2) and Yuki Motoya (18-4) to determine the top Japanese flyweight.

Seven other bouts have also recently been announced for the card.

Anthony Birchak (13-3) and Tatsuya Kawajiri (35-11-2) will face-off in featherweight action. Lightweight striking specialist Daron Cruickshank (18-9, 1 NC) will face Japanese prospect Yusuke Yachi (16-6). Heavyweight legend “The Texas Crazy Horse” Heath Herring (28-15-1NC) will meet Olympic gold medalist Satoshi Ishii (14-7-1). Also, 19-year-old kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa (18-0 Kick boxing / 2-0 MMA) will return to the MMA stage against Italy’s Franchesco Ghigliotti (26-12-2 kick boxing / 0-0) in a flyweight bout.

In addition, in woman’s MMA atomweight action, teenage Kanna Asakura (6-2) takes on Amateur MMA world champion Alexandra Toncheva (8-0 AMMA) from Bulgaria. Japanese woman’s MMA pioneer Saori Ishioka (14-10) will face Swiss Karate practitioner Bestare Kicaj (2-0), also at atomweight. And German pro-wrestler Jazzy Garbert (1-0) will make her RIZIN debut against Reina Miura AKA King Reina (2-0) at a 198-pound catch weight fight.

Rena Kubota (3-0) will be participating in the April event, but her opponent has yet to be announced.