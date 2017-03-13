VIDEO: Frank Mir says WME responsible for Ferguson receiving less show money

After Khabib Nurmagomedov was hospitalized thanks to a reportedly failed weight cut for a fight with Tony Ferguson, Dana White said Ferguson received his proper show bonus or close to it. We later find out that he did not according to Tony’s conversation with MMAJunkie. Frank Mir recently stated on a podcast on which he is a co-host that WME was most likely responsible for the money being less than expected. He also stated that WME is becoming well known for offering fighters less money on contract renewals. Check it out.