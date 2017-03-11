UFC Fight Night 106 live stream post-fight press conference

Immediately following Saturday night’s (March 11) UFC Fight Night 106 main event between Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum, we will have a live stream of the post-fight press conference from Fortaleza right here. Will the aging Belfort be able to withstand the power of Gastelum at middleweight? How will “Shogun” Rua look in his return against Gian Villante? Can Marion Reneau stop “Pitbull” Bethe Correia? Watch all the fallout at the UFC Fortaleza post-fight press conference.

See UFC Fight Night 106 results and full fight video highlights.