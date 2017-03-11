Tiffany Masters: ‘My Dream Is The UFC’

Before Tiffany Masters tries to improve to 2-0 for King of the Cage tonight, the women’s MMA strawweight prospect sat down with ProMMANow.com.

How did you find MMA in the first place?

I was a junior in high school and a guy on the wrestling team did mixed martial arts. So that was the first time I’d heard of it. I was like, “Oh, cool. He does MMA, whatever that is.” I met him and he introduced me to it but I didn’t have anything to do with it at that time. “Oh cool, not for me.” Then after I graduated, I went out with friends and saw a fight on TV. I saw the wrestling and realized I could do it, so I got back into contact with him and asked where he trained. So I started training. I guess it started from watching it on TV.

Did you fall in love with the sport right away?

I had always loved wrestling. I loved all of it right away once I started training. Especially since it let me start wrestling again.

Why have you been so successful so far?

I actually wasn’t that successful when I started. I actually lost my first fight in twenty seconds. I think that’s why I’m doing so well now. Losing that quickly, that badly just drove me to want to make a point that I’m better than that. It’s been driving me since. I want to do well for my gym, for me, and my coach. To prove I can do it. It’s that drive that pushes me.

How are you feeling going into your upcoming fight with Micki Rogers?

I‘m feeling pretty good. I have a touch of a cold that’s going around. But I feel really good, this camp has gone really well. Minus a few bumps in the road I feel good.

What are your goals in MMA?

The dream is the UFC. That’s the dream for most mixed martial artists. My big goal is just to work my way up there. Just keep winning, do well, and put my gym on the map. Get into the UFC or Invicta.